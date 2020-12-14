How do you put on a musical in the middle of a pandemic? Health experts say singing spreads the novel coronavirus more easily than normal conversing.
Of course, using masks would be a solution for the actors to keep COVID-19 in check on stage, but what about the audience? Could you adequately social distance all of the parents and others who want to view Waverly-Shell Rock High School’s fall musical production in Rada Auditorium?
In true 2020 problem solving, the school’s performance direction team found a way to get it done – have a virtual production.
W-SR will hold three streaming presentations of Disney’s “Newsies,” the 2011 stage adaptation of the 1992 film. They will be online at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, with tickets available online through a link at the district’s website at wsr.k12.ia.us.
With safety measures in place due to the coronavirus since school reopened in August, there was some uncertainty whether the annual musical would be staged this year. The usual spring play was scrapped when Gov. Kim Reynolds closed schools at first for a few weeks in March and then for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year in April.
Allison Rasmussen, the district’s instructional coach and director for the musical, said she had conversations with vocal director Greg Wessel, band director Jim Vowels, drama teacher Jim Atkinson and costumer Sherri Niles over the summer about what to do.
“What is this going to look like, what are our possibilities?” Rasmussen told Waverly Newspapers in a Zoom conference Friday afternoon. “With the clientele and the kids that we have this year, very rarely in a director’s career do you have enough young men to do a show of ‘Newsies’ with the majority of the newsies being young men. We couldn’t pass up that opportunity.”
She also credited the students – Waverly Newspapers also met with three of the senior stars, Donovan and Jonathan Wessel, and Ellie Reznicek on Zoom as well – for making the production possible.
“They worked super hard on very, very, very strict protocol,” Rasmussen said. “You had to be in a small group of people.”
She added the first rounds of rehearsals had just a few actors at a time for about 30 minutes.
“We did absolutely everything we could to keep the kids as safe as they could,” she said. “And they followed (the rules). It was obviously something that was super important to them as well.
“Making the decision to go ahead with it took a lot of adult perseverance and making it work. It was all perseverance from the kids in making that happen, too.”
On top of that, Gov. Reynolds’ latest proclamation in November limiting indoor gatherings to 15 or less was another obstacle along with the spectator limits on events of two per participant.
“All of those are way above what the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is recommending, and that’s kind of the window that we have to play in,” Rasmussen said. “Even then… we were still within the state parameters, but we were even higher than the state parameters with the way that the protocols that we had with sanitizing our hands and how we were moving among people.”
As singing is one of the “big no-nos,” as Rasmussen indicated, all of the actors on stage had to wear masks during the performance, which was recorded on Dec. 5 by Wartburg College’s KnightVision.
“Bless those poor, happy children,” she said. “I would not have wanted to do all of the choreography that I made them do with a mask on, because it was hot and sweaty and gross, and I know that they just gave their all.
“We would not have done it if, A, I had not had the support of the adults, or, B, I did not feel like I was able to keep the students as safe as I could possibly could.”
Donovan Wessel said performing in a pandemic was unlike anything he ever did. He and brother Jonathan both played this past football season under COVID restrictions and lost the 2020 soccer season due to the virus.
“The one word that popped in my head. … was just ‘crazy,’” Donovan Wessel said. “Just trying to learn the choreography with a mask on and panting after 5 minutes of just a quick little session of it. You even hear people singing in general with a mask on. It’s like, how you do that?
“I think people will be surprised at how we’re able to pull this off with masks on in general. It’s really a good thing for us to do.”
Jonathan Wessel added that “Newsies” is taxing on a musical actor’s voice anyway.
“It’s a very loud, heavy musical,” Jonathan Wessel said. “It’s very different from the ones that we’ve done before. It required a lot of singing.
“You’re out of breath, you couldn’t breathe. You had to take little water breaks, but we were very controlled at wearing our masks, and we’re glad that it happened.”
Reznicek agreed with her co-stars and was glad that her peers had the opportunity to stage this musical because of the aerosols that singing produces.
“I came into senior year thinking we weren’t going to have anything, we weren’t going to have any sort of musical activities,” Reznicek said. “We did a really good job of wearing our masks. I think that really paid off, because we got to do the show.”
“Newies” is based on the real-life Newsboys’ Strike of 1899 in New York. Famed publisher Joseph Pulitzer, whom the top award in journalism and publishing is named, tried to get ahead of rival William Randolph Hearst by increasing the wholesale prices of the New York World that the teenage and pre-teen newspaper hawkers must pay to resell those copies.
When the kids went on strike to combat the move, a sympathetic reporter covered the two-week walk-out. The stopage eventually led both Pulitzer and Hearst, who published the New York Journal, to increase their buybacks to increase the boys’ pay.
In talking about the production, Donovan Wessel nearly dropped into his character of Jack Kelly with a thick Manhattan accent. When asked, he recited a few lines, which can be seen on the video at waverlynewspapers.com.
However, he said at times he sounded like he was playing in “The Godfather” rather than “Newsies.”
“Sometimes, I get a little mobby with it,” Donovan Wessel admitted. “It’s been a little bit. My parents are sometimes a little bit annoyed during that time. I talked all of the time (like that).”
Rasmussen said when KnightVision recorded the performance caused more nerves than for a normal stage performance.
“You felt like you had to be on the whole day,” she said. “When it’s a show, you start, and you run the thing straight through and then you can let your adrenaline down and be done.
“This one, we nailed out Act I, and then we had a little lunch, and then we nailed out Act II, and then we struck the set, and it was all over in a day that we normally took a full weekend to handle.”
She added that even though doing a recorded production was different, the leadership tried to make the show as “normal, with air quotes” as they possibly could.
“This is a learning experience, and that’s why we’re doing this,” Rasmussen said. “It was interesting to add those layers of – yeah, we don’t have to do makeup this year, because we have a mask covering up a majority of your face. What is that going to mean for hair? Just lots of different little pieces.
“All in all, in all of that 2020 sort of way, this is going to be an experience that we are going to be so grateful that we had and absolutely never forget.”