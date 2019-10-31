Fifty-six students at Waverly-Shell Rock High School scored among the top business students nationwide on rigorous exams to test their business knowledge.
The exams are part of the school’s High School of Business™ program, a national accelerated business administration program of MBA Research and Curriculum Center. Approximately 8,000 students from across the nation participated in the program during the 2018-19 school year.
W-SR earned the top score in the nation in two courses. In Wealth Management, Elizabeth Carolus and Kristian Larson tied for the top score, and in Principles of Finance, Marshall Gonnerman was the best nationally.
Others earning scores in the top 20% nationally were: Leadership: Linnea Beckstrom, Luke Fuhrmeister, McKenna Sprole, Emma Steemer, Trinidee Moore, Morgan Aikey, Braxton Cross, Zackary Haaland, and Jack Schneider. Principles of Business: Luke Fuhrmeister, Linnea Beckstrom, Braxton Cross, and Natalia Judka. Principles of Economics: Will Alexander, Abram Bixby, Carly Steiert, Sam Shover, Elizabeth Carolus, Mattie Janssen, Kristian Larson, Siriana Ott, Jack Kramer, Clayton Oswald, Jacob Kruse, Sasha Wilson, Emma Heying, Isaac Britt, Romina Valdes, Luke Walker, and Jenna Willey. Wealth Management: Samuel Barber, Mattie Janssen, Jack Kramer, Will Alexander, Annie Peerman, Carly Steiert, Jackson Warning, Isaac Britt, Sasha Wilson, Ben Buseman, Kennedy Kaiser, Abram Bixby, Maria Cooper, Emma Heying, Clayton Oswald, Luke Walker, Jenna Willey, Thomas Hart, Sirianna Ott, Jacob Kruse, Makenzie Roling, Jack Cole, Sam Shover and Megan Gross. Principles of Marketing: Gabreyele Burman, Parker Boevers, Mason Boevers, Emma Holden, Jentry Staack, Madeline Rodenbeck, and Kaden Dewey. Principles of Management: Parker Boevers, Gabreyele Burman, Madeline Rodenbeck, Jentry Staack, Mason Boevers and Julia Reed. Principles of Finance: Sai Damireddi, Amon McAllister, Malcolm Newell, Trey Angel, McKenzie Garman, Joshua Halverson, and Luke Stromberg. Business Strategies: Marshall Gonnerman, Sai Damireddi, Trey Angel, Erin Hinders, Paige Kane, Malcolm Newell, Garrett Burkle, and Joshua Halverson.
Students participating in High School of Business™ complete real, hands-on business projects through a series of six courses. The program also includes observational internships, opportunities to earn college credit, and local oversight via a steering team of college faculty, business professionals, and school personnel.
High School of Business™ is a program of MBA Research, a non-profit organization specializing in educational research and the development of business and marketing curriculum for high schools and colleges across the U.S. The accelerated program is designed for college-bound students with an interest in business administration careers, such as marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, or management. For more information about the national organization, visit www.MBAResearch.org/HSB. Locally, contact Ken Burrow, ken.burrow@wsr.k12.ia.us