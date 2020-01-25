It's not often a weekend event changes the complexity of a city. The 2020 IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament did to Waverly on Friday and Saturday.
Hotels all across town were all booked up. The parking lot outside Waverly-Shell Rock High School, the tournament's host, was completely filled, and parked cars were spilling out onto the neighboring streets. The Go-Hawk Gym was packed with fans, potentially more than it's every been, sporting every color imaginable.
And yet, when the clock reached 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, it was the Waverly natives who were celebrating. It was the black-and-gold that again watched its hometown team lift another trophy in a gym hundreds paid visit to the past two days.
Because for the second straight year, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team is the state champion.
The tournament was created last year, drawing 87 girls wrestlers as putrid weather prevented large number. But this time around, nearly 400 wrestlers participated from over 30 schools, comprising a truly amazing showcase for a sport that only continues to rapidly grow.
In this year's tournament, with so much more competition compared to 2019, the road wasn't quite as easy for the Go-Hawks. While W-SR won state last year by a staggering 66 points, the team's victory came by just 28.5 points this season, edging out the runner-up Charles City.
While last year Waverly-Shell Rock saw two of its girls win state individually, none did this year.
But nothing can take away from the fact that the Go-Hawks again defended their home territory and became a two-time state champion.
As the Friday events concluded during the late evening and things started up again Saturday morning, it was clear W-SR had a leg up on everyone else, as five Go-Hawks made it to the semifinal round Saturday — more than any other team.
Annika Behrends, a defending individual state champion, came the closest to winning her weight class, as the sophomore was beaten by Glenwood's Abby McIntyre in the 132-pound title match 7-0.
Avery Meier, who was the other Go-Hawk to win state individually last year, also made it to the semifinals in the 126-pound division but fell in the third-place match to Waukon's Regan Griffith.
W-SR's Macy Smith was the second-best finisher for the Go-Hawks, as the sophomore came in third place in the 138-pound class after beating Clear Lake's Kennadi Colbert in the third place match.
In the 145-pound division, senior Kennedy Eastman fell to Osage's Makayla Mostek in the fifth place match, thus finishing sixth.
And Bailey Walsh, a junior for Waverly-Shell Rock, lost to Mount Vernon's Maddy Shultz in the fifth place match of the 170-pound division to finish sixth as well.
This weekend didn't just bring a victory for the girls wrestling team — it brought a victory for Waverly-Shell Rock and Waverly as a whole.
The girls side of wrestling is growing at a rapid pace, and that's shown by the number of girls who wrestled Friday and Saturday. W-SR displayed that it's more than capable of hosting an event of this magnitude and proved it deserves to be the cultural center for wrestling in Iowa.