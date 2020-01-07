On Tuesday morning, IAwrestle released its first individual and team wrestling rankings, and a new team has taken the top spot in Class 3A.
Waverly-Shell Rock is now ranked No. 1 in its class, leapfrogging SE Polk, which is now second. The Go-Hawks were previously ranked second.
The jump to the top comes after the Go-Hawks routed Charles City and Newton in duals on Thursday and finished third overall in The Clash tournament over the weekend in Rochester, Minnesota.
After winning the state title in 2019, Waverly-Shell Rock is on track to repeat.
In addition, several W-SR wrestlers were ranked highly in their respective weight divisions, and three were ranked first.
Freshman Ryder Block (106 pounds), junior Bailey Roybal (113) and senior Brayden Wolf (220) were all ranked first in their respective weight classes in the new rankings.
Here are how other Go-Hawk wrestlers were ranked:
- So. Aiden Riggins - No. 2 in 132
- Sr. Evan Yant - No. 7 in 152
- Sr. Carter Proffitt - No. 7 in 160
- Fr. McCrae Hagarty - No. 3 in 170
- Sr. Gavin Wedemeier - No. 8 in 182
- Fr. Jake Walker - No. 6 in 195
- Jr. Luke Walker - No. 7 in 285
Waverly-Shell Rock is back in action Thursday at Northeast Iowa Conference opponent New Hampton.