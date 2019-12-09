Coming off a state championship won earlier in 2019, the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team without a doubt entered the 2019-20 season with a target on its back.
The Go-Hawks are the team everyone else wants to knock down from the top perch.
That much was made clear last week, when West Delaware defeated W-SR 42-27 in a Thursday dual match to begin the season.
So Saturday was pretty important. The Keith Young Invitational, a 16-team tournament held at Cedar Falls High School, was an opportunity for the Go-Hawks to announce to the world that their reign is far from over.
And boy, did they ever.
To say Waverly-Shell Rock won the invitational would be selling the team short. It managed to take first place by a flabbergasting 86-point margin.
The Go-Hawks recorded 241 total points Saturday. Bettendorf finished second with 155, and North Scott was third with 122.
W-SR had five wrestlers finish first in their respective weight classes: Ryder Block (106), Bailey Roybal (113), Aiden Riggins (132), Brayden Wolf (195), and Luke Walker (220).
"The big takeaway is just our kids made some changes from Thursday to Saturday," head coach Eric Whitcome said. "It was certainly encouraging. It was a small time span for the adjustments we made."
The performance was certainly resounding, but Whitcome was quick to mention that several key wrestlers for other teams did not end up participating Saturday.
"Not taking away anything from what our kids did, but there were some kids that weren’t in the lineups for other schools," Whitcome said. "It certainly would have probably changed the overall scoring of the tournament, but the way our guys competed, no matter who’s in the tournament, I thought our guys would have had similar success.
"While the depth of the tournament wasn’t what we expected it was going to be, our guys still competed at a really high level."
While winning an invitational in this fashion is impressive no matter the context, Whitcome made it clear that the season is still in it's early stages.
"I think it’s one more chance for us to grow as a team and get better," the coach said. "Ultimately, in the big picture, all this tournament really is is a chance to go out and try and perform some of the things we’re working on in practice against another opponent. That’s how we look at it.
"Obviously, success is important. But right now, in the first week in December, it’s not the most important. But we’ll take it as fuel, and it’ll be a building block for them."
Next up, the Go-Hawks head on the road to take on Waukon at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
"Waukon is a team that’s struggling right now," Whitcome said. "We expect to go up there and perform at a really high level and take care of business. It’s just one more step. Every time we get to compete, our objective is to go out and show we’ve made improvements."
Denver finishes 7th
The Denver wrestling team, boasting a talented roster and a new head coach in Jared Pickett, also participated in the Keith Young Invitational, and the Cyclones finished in seventh place.
Gabe Lewis had the most impressive outing, finishing first in the 138-pound division.
Other notable finishers were Joe Ebaugh (third place in 113), Brooks Meyer (second in 120), and Jacob Moore (second in 132).