Due to the time change, beginning Monday, Nov. 16, the City of Waverly’s Yard Waste Site located at 2800 Fifth Ave. NW will be closing one hour early Monday through Friday. Saturday hours will remain the same.
The new hours will be: Monday through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Currently, the Yard Waste Site is scheduled to close Nov. 21 for the season. Due to the nice weather we are having, we are planning to extend the season and remain open as long as weather permits. We will update our closing date on the City Facebook Page or you can call 319-352-6247.
Waverly residents may dispose of leaves, grass clippings, garden waste, trees, branches, and brush here at no charge at the Yard Waste Site.