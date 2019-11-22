The Waverly City Council approved a resolution on Monday night that would settle a lawsuit brought by the owner of the Star Motel that would set a special sanitary sewer rate.
Following mediation, owner Richard Schulz agreed to increase what he pays to use the sewer system with his septic tank from $1 per month to $250 per month. The agreement will remain in place as long as he operates the motel at 3303 E. Bremer Ave., on the east edge of town.
According to a memo written by City Attorney Bill Werger, the Star Motel was established in the 1960s and was outside of the city limits at that time. As such, the motel had a private well and septic system, with a leach field nearby that drained into a waterway east of the field.
In the 1980s, Bremer County directed the Star ownership to stop draining into the waterway. Meanwhile, the city was extending its sewer system toward the neighborhood surrounding the motel, and in 1988, the city and Schulz entered into an agreement where the motel could hook into the sewers for $1 per month.
Thirty years later, the city attempted to modify the agreement to make the septic tank metered, so Schulz would pay the same rate as everyone else in Waverly. However, Schulz sued to keep the status quo.
The compromise agreement allows Schulz to keep his private system and allow the sewage to drain into the city’s system for the $250 rate. However, the city wouldn’t be the entity that would test or approve the well or septic tank, as that is in the purview of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The resolution was passed on a 6-1 vote, with Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen voting “no.”
Werger told the council that the rate agreed to was “reasonable for the kind of service that is being provided.”
“If you have your private well service, there’s no way to measure the usage of the sanitary sewers,” Werger said. “You can set rates, you can establish some kind of rate, like you’re doing here, and that would be an average rate of somebody of the volume that they’re doing, or you can meter the water, the well.
“We chose to set a rate at this point. That was the deal that we made. It was simpler than going in and doing the metering the well.”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe asked if the agreement covered both the motel and the El Sol Mexican Restaurant next door. Werger said it’s only the motel, as the restaurant is under different ownership.
Council members then asked Werger about the testing done by the DNR on the water well at the motel. Werger said the agency tested the well two months ago and it showed high levels of nitrates, and the DNR will keep an eye on future tests.
“We’ve allowed people to use their existing wells, and we’ve allowed people to use their existing septic tanks,” Werger said. “It’s just a matter of determining at this point that the best compromise was to get a decent rate set, and to make sure that it would go only as long as the current ownership of this property.”
Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie asked if the city would have no authority to force Schulz to create a new well and hook up city services. Werger said in the negotiations with Schulz, both sides were working to get to an agreement that was fair without going to court and resulting in the $1-per-month rate.
Mayor Dean Soash remarked that as he read the documents, he understood the septic system would drain toward the restaurant, where it would go into the sewer.
“So, if the restaurant is sold, what happens that agreement?” Soash asked.
“Nothing changes,” Werger replied, “because they (the motel) have an easement to do that.”
Birgen, the Ward 1 councilman, understands that water testing is the responsibility of the DNR, but he added that the continued use of the private systems for the hotel “without any city-required testing, metering, inspections or interference” concerned him.
“It seems to me that we are tying our hands to do anything about this,” Birgen said. “So, if there was a decrease in the water quality, if the nitrates got significantly higher, we’re basically promising not to get involved.”
Werger responded by stating that the DNR has the obligation to govern the motel’s water supply. Birgen understood that.
“I feel that as a city, we have a responsibility to provide clean drinking water to our residents, including the ones at the Star Motel,” Birgen said. “While this is part of a well, I think that if it comes out that there is horribly contaminated water, we would need to step in, and this clause basically ties our hands, saying there’s nothing we can do to require testing or inspection or anything if we found out that there was contaminated water coming out of those pipes.”
Werger said as Schulz operates the well for the motel, maintaining it falls under the auspices of the DNR.
“I believe it’s a public water supply,” he said. “I don’t know what the consensus is at the DNR right now about this. I think they’re still looking at it and trying to determine (whether it’s public or private).
“The rules about what is and is not a public water supply is pretty confusing. They talk about days, they talk about how many days per year, there’s so many occupants or… You have to read it, and you’re still not going to have a clear understanding of what they mean, because it really depends upon getting accurate information about what is actually happening at the site.”