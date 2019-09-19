The 2019 Fall Leaf & Yard Waste Collection for Waverly will begin on Sept. 30 and continue through Nov. 8.
• Leaves and yard waste must be placed in biodegradable bags.
• Leaves and yard waste in plastic leaf bags will not be picked up free of charge.
• Each bag is to weigh no more than 50 pounds.
• Place bags of leaves at your front curb on your regular garbage day by 7:00 a.m.
during the weeks of September 30th through November 8th, for pick up on your garbage day or shortly after.
• Sticks and brush are not picked up during the Fall Leaf Collection weeks.
Call 352-6247 or 352-9065 if you have any questions.
Waverly’s leaf vacuum service is available to citizens of Waverly who do not want to bag their leaves.
Leaves need to be placed between the sidewalk and curb area, not in the street. The fee for this service is $30 for the first half hour and $15 for each additional half hour.
Call Public Services at 352-6247 to schedule the leaf vacuum service. Leaf vacuuming will end for the season when the daytime air temperature drops below freezing.