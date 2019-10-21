The Waverly City Council on Monday reviewed seven policies designated to bring various aspects of city government in compliance with federal law.
The passage of the policies is mandatory and is required by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which awards competitive grants for development projects.
Most recently, Waverly won a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $230,994, said Rose Phillips, housing planner with Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG), the voluntary association of local governments serving Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties, which administers the program on behalf of the City of Waverly.
Specifically, on the table before the council are the following: a resolution adopting an equal opportunity policy; a residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan; a resolution prohibiting the use of excessive force; a policy addressing lobbying of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Commerce personnel; an affirmative fair housing policy; a procurement policy; as well as a code of conduct for officers and employees of the city.
The same policies were voted on Oct. 5, 2009, and signed by then-City Administrator Dick Crayne and the late Ike Ackerman, then the city’s mayor.
Since then, Phillips said, some of the language has changed and hence the need to sign the new policies.
She added that the IEDA typically has a five-year shelf life on these policies, and a decade has passed since Waverly approved them.
Shortly after the council signs off on the resolutions, the funds will be released to the city.
The money from this rehabilitation grant will benefit up to six homeowners in northwest Waverly. The structures in that neighborhood were in the 100-year flood plain, but because of various mitigation efforts, FEMA no longer considers them as such.
The funds can be used for roofs, windows and other improvements, according to City Attorney Bill Werger.
Some homeowners have already applied and been pre-qualified, Phillips added.
The two-year federal program is designated for rural communities, said Werger.
He added it is typical for federal programs to have some strings attached to the recipients of the federal dollars they disperse.
Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell said his department has a policy about the use of force, which was adopted on May 28, 2012.
But Phillips said the IDEA-mandated resolutions are intended to apply “to all the city practices.”
“The IDEA’s expectation is that you will pass them,” she said. “The procurement and the code of conduct — the city can tailor them as long as they are as strong as the federal requirements.”