After nearly a decade of trying to establish youth baseball and softball diamonds and the new home of the Bremer County Fairgrounds on the site, the Waverly City Council will begin the process to sell more than 140 acres of farmland in a sealed bid.
The council is set to offer the former Champions Ridge site on the west end of the city along Iowa Highway 3. They are to take up a resolution to begin the process during Monday’s meeting.
According to a notice that will be published upon passage of the resolution, city officials will accept the bids until 4 p.m. June 17, with single bids accepted for all three parcels up for sale. The minimum bid is set at $12,500 per acre, which equates to a total of $1,770,875.
The city had purchased the land from the Neal Smith Estate in 2011. The purchase agreement had payment made in two parts, with the second payment made in 2017, for a total of approximately $1.4 million.
The Bremer County Fair Association purchased approximately 40 acres on the east end of the site for the new fairgrounds, while the Waverly Softball Association developing the rest into eventually 12 diamonds for youth and adults along with room for campgrounds.
However, fundraising for the project continually hit snags. Nashua-based General Development Group, led by Terry Hinrichs, came up short of a $1-million goal by March 2019, and the following July, then-Mayor Dean Soash declared the project “dead.”
Following that announcement, the city set up a task force to determine where to build new youth ball diamonds. They eventually settled on a property along Cedar River Parkway just north of the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex, which is now under construction under the name Cedar River Park. It will have eight fields, including a Miracle League diamond for those of limited mobility.
Meanwhile, the BCFA entered into a purchase agreement with Hanawalt Farms on New Year’s Eve 2019 to buy 50 acres on the east end of Waverly for their new fairgrounds. They have started developing that land, located behind the new Titan Machinery implement dealership, with hopes to move there in 2022.
In a memo prepared by City Attorney Bill Werger, with the progress of the two projects, the city “no longer has any reason to own the former Champions Ridge site.”
“This property should be made available for city growth and development,” Werger wrote. “Since the property is in the Unified Urban Renewal Plan, the city must use a competitive bidding process to select a buyer for the property.”
According to the projected timeline in the memo, an agreement reached with the winning bidder on June 18, pending council approval, followed by a June 21 resolution to make an intent to sell the property to that entity. A public hearing would be set for July 19 to finalize the sale.
In other news, the council will also consider a resolution to sell a residential property the city owns at 517 Third St. SE, also with sealed bids. The house is located just to the northeast of what is locally known as the Green Bridge.
The city currently has plans to remove the Third Street/Harmon Street bridge without replacing it, so Werger said in the memo on this sale that the city also has no reason to continue its possession.
The sale of this house will also be via sealed bid, with a minimum offer set at $135,000 with pre-approval of financing. Bids are due at 1 p.m. June 7. The winner would be determined during that night’s council meeting — which will be the first in-person gathering in the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers since March 16, 2020 — and a public hearing will be held June 21 to finalize the purchase.
The city took possession of the house in 2019 while trying to determine what to do about the bridge. Council members were still determining whether to replace it until late 2020.