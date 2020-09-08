The Waverly Rail Trail Bridge across the Cedar River will be closed from 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 until 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Volunteers from the 2020 Waverly-Shell Rock United Way Day of Caring will be staining the bridge. Please obey “closed” signs and barricades.
Additional volunteers are still needed for the staining project. If you are interested in volunteering to help stain the bridge as part of the Day of Caring, please sign up online at http://wsrunitedway.org/dayofcaring/. Contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263 if you have any questions.