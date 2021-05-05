The Waverly City Council on Monday approved a resolution to assign where a total of $1.41 million the city will receive from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
On a 6-0 vote with Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore absent, $1.3 million of the funds will go toward the city’s upgrade project of the Water Pollution Control facility that will start later this year. The remaining $110,000 will go toward offsetting lost revenues in the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund due to fewer hotel bookings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser, who is entering his final month on the council before moving to the Des Moines area, asked how the federal government determined how much Waverly would receive from the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.
City Administrator James Bronner believed there was a formula based on what was distributed regionally on a per-capita basis.
“For us, the rules are not out,” Bronner said. “They’re hoping May 10, the Treasury will put out the official rules, but everything that has been said so far lays out the basic items of water, sewer, broadband projects (can be used for this money).
“Of course, we’re in a sizable sewer project right now. Recouping of lost funding related to COVID (is another acceptable use), which the only sector that took a significant hit was hotel/motel (tax) and going forward, we think that would be the sector taking the longest to recover. Instead of trying to split it up $10,000 here and there, because it was a general fund item anyway, we can simply have it there, it’ll take up the losses we’ve taken, and of course the 1.3 (million dollars) will hold the rate increases that have already been approved without having them increase more, at least for a year or two after the project’s finished.”
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider wondered if the city had to apply for the money. Bronner said it was an allocation.
“The limitations for what it can be used for is the real interesting part of it,” Bronner added. “Especially when you look at the counties who don’t have water and sewer projects for the most part, and rural broadband is starting to expand anyways, so we’re not sure what a lot of counties will spend their funding on.
“That’s their problem, not ours. We definitely know what we’re going to spend ours on, since we have that sizable project going. It could change slightly, going forward, but it’s the best use I believe (we have).”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe asked if the federal government is providing the money directly or if it’s funneled through the state. Bronner believed it is a straight payment, but after talking it through, he thought maybe Waverly is one of the cities that will get its funding via Des Moines.
“That’s a lot of stimulus for municipalities, wow!” Schneider observed. “It’s hard to keep up with everything.”
In a related action, the council set a meeting to authorize a $13.3 million sewer revenue capital loan notes with a public hearing to be held during the May 17 meeting. Those funds also would be applied to the WPC project as well.
Also, the council approved a resolution that endorsed an application for the COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program to replace the Ivanhoe and Baskin’s Creek bridges along the Rail Trail. The program has a maximum of $1.25 million.
Bronner said there were some who suggested having the Cedar River bridge on the trail to have some of the funds applied. However, he said that bridge would cost twice as much as they can get.
“I don’t think it would have been feasible,” he said.
Additionally, the council amended a resolution it enacted during the April 26 study session on the city’s mask mandate. As the council had set a 21-day time frame after all permanent employees had the opportunity to get a COVID-19 shot, Bronner determined that Friday was the start for that countdown and suggested the removal of the mandate for the public to wear face masks at the close of business May 28.
The resolution passed on a 5-1 vote, with Schneider, who had been clamoring for an immediate repeal of the covering rules, the lone no vote.