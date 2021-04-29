The Arbor Day Foundation has named Waverly Utilities (WU) a 2021 Tree Line USA® in honor of its commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the provider’s service area.
Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.
Waverly Utilities achieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree care practices; sponsor a tree planting and public education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.