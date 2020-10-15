Waverly Utilities, in partnership with its wholesale electric power supplier, the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, provides a financial incentive for upgrading attic insulation to residential homes.
The Attic Insulation Program provides cash incentives of 15 cents per square foot with a maximum incentive of $300 per existing residential dwelling for attic insulation. Information regarding upgrading insulation in a residential home can be found at the U.S. Department of Energy’s website: www.energy.gov.
The program is one of four energy efficiency programs offered through Waverly Utilities in partnership with the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska. Each program provides cash incentives for homeowners to make energy efficient upgrades.
The other three programs include:
• Smart Thermostat Program
Provides a cash incentive of up to $100 paid directly to residential customers to help cover the cost of installing a qualifying smart thermostat.
• Cooling System Tune-Up Program
Provides a $30 cash incentive to residential homeowners who have their cooling system tuned up by a HVAC contractor, regardless of what type or age of cooling system (air conditioner/air or water source heat pump).
• Commercial LED Lighting Program
Provides cash incentives paid directly to commercial customers to help cover the cost of lighting upgrades and replacements.
All four programs are available to customers of Waverly Utilities. For more information on each program, please go to www.nmppenergy.org/mean to download program guidelines and application forms.