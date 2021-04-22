Waverly Utilities (WU) has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability and safety in 2020. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not- for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
The American Public Power Association honored WU with a Certificate of Excellence for reliable performance, as shown by comparing WU’s outage records against nationwide data gathered by the Energy Information Administration. WU is in the top 25% of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index, one of only five in Iowa to earn this certificate.
“We are honored to receive this recognition and to continue the solid record of reliability our customers have come to expect from Waverly Utilities,” said Darrel Wenzel, CEO. “It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep Waverly powered.”
Waverly Utilities also earned the APPA’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2020. The utility earned first place in the category for utilities with 30,000-59,000 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.
“Waverly Utilities values our employee’s and customer’s safety,” stated Curt Atkins, director of operations. “WU employees maintain a top-notch utility safety program that takes a lot of hard work and commitment and this award is a testament to our dedication.”
The third award comes with much honor as it is awarded only every three years following an in- depth application. Waverly Utilities is among utilities nationwide to earn the APPA’s “Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3®)” designation. This is the third time Waverly Utilities will hold the highest level of diamond.
The RP3 designation recognizes public power utilities that provide customers with the highest degree of reliable and safe electric service. Diamond status is achieved with a final overall score of 98-100%.
The RP3 designation recognized WU for proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria within each category are based on sound business practices and represent a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.