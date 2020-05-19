Waverly Utilities received the highest opinion possible on the annual audit report for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Waverly Utilities’ 2019 operating revenues were $19,082,468. Operating expenses were $17,781,813, and transfers to the City of $855,648. Operating expenses include $2,252,812 in depreciation expenses.
A copy of the audit report is available for review at Waverly Utilities’ Department of Finance as well as www.waverlyutilities.com. It will also be available at the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s website at http://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/index.html.