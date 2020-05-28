Waverly Utilities (WU) has been awarded three national awards for reliability, safety, and tree care.
The American Public Power Association honored WU with a “certificate of excellence” for reliable performance, as shown by comparing WU’s outage records against nationwide data gathered by the Energy Information Administration. WU is one of only four in Iowa to earn this certificate.
“We’re pleased to continue the solid record of reliability customers have come to expect from Waverly Utilities. It’s what sets us apart from other electric providers,” said Darrel Wenzel, CEO. “When our crews are able to restore power as quickly as possible, everyone benefits. That’s why we believe in Public Power.”
Waverly Utilities also earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2019. The utility earned first place in the category for utilities with 30,000-59,000 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.
“We value safety at Waverly Utilities,” stated Curt Atkins, Director of Operations. “Safety for our employees, customers and the community benefits us all. This award is a testament to the hard work that goes into ensuring that our team members go home safe to their families every day.”
Waverly Utilities was also recently honored with the 2019 Tree Line USA Award. The award was presented by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“The Tree Line USA award is a symbol for utility companies who have made a commitment to the management of trees,” said State Forester Jeff Goerndt. “Waverly Utilities has provided an outstanding example for other Iowa utility companies, by enhancing our forest resources and demonstrating the great value of trees.”
WU received the award for meeting the five minimum requirements, including quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a tree-based energy conservation program, and an annual Arbor Day celebration.