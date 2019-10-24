Waverly Utilities was recently presented with an award for its commitment to safe working environments. The award further recognizes Waverly Utilities for its collaboration with EMC Insurance Companies (EMC) to prevent employee injuries and to control workers’ compensation expenses.
Representatives from EMC, The Accel Group, the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities (IAMU), and Jester Insurance Services presented the award to city officials.
“Waverly Utilities has for years, and continues to, make necessary investments in training and equipment to keep their employees safe. In doing so, they consistently see the financial benefit through reduction of insurance premiums and health care costs, as well as protecting their main assets – their employees,” stated Tony Pollastrini, Business Solutions Advisor at The Accel Group. “This dedication to safety benefits our community as a whole, with healthy employees ready to keep us moving forward day-to-day and respond to disaster when needed”.
Waverly Utilities is represented by The Accel Group and a part of the IAMU Safety Group Insurance Program, which provides more than 422 Iowa municipal utilities and municipalities with a comprehensive and competitive insurance program.
About the IAMU Safety Group Insurance Program
Since 1980, IAMU, Jester Insurance Services, Inc., and EMC Insurance Companies have joined together to bring Iowa cities and municipal utilities a comprehensive and competitive insurance program.
Expansions and improvements to the program have been made continuously to meet the changing needs of Iowa’s cities and utilities.
About The Accel Group
The Accel Group is one of Iowa’s largest independent insurance companies, providing personalized portfolios since 1928. The company offers individual, business and agribusiness solutions as well as financial services. In addition, The Accel Group delivers comprehensive risk management solutions, powered by their proprietary DISCOVERisk process. www.acceladvantage.com