Representatives from Waverly Utilities met with the Waverly City Council on May 24 to review an audit performed by Eide Bailly LLP of Dubuque, which depicted a mostly positive 2020 financially.
Kelsey Lewis, WU’s director of finance and customer service, told the council about the “unmodified opinion,” which she said is the best possible, that had no material weaknesses or internal control deficiencies.
According to the documents, Waverly Utilities saw a decrease in electric revenues of approximately $1.1 million at the end of the year versus 2019 due to a decrease in kilowatt-hour (kWh) sales, along with a decrease in capacity and energy sales. The total income was just more than $18 million as of Dec. 31, 2020, compared to $19.08 million in 2019.
However, all other figures were better than the year before. The electric net position improved by about $514,000 to $42.34 million with a decrease in expenses, including purchased power and generation.
Also, the communications utility saw an uptick in revenues by about $440,000, from $3.5 million to $3.94 million, as a result in an increase in subscribers with more people using the internet. The increase in user counts led the communications utility’s net position to rise by about $231,000 to being $4.5 million in the red from minus-$4.69 million, as the increased revenue outpaced expenses for the year.
Meanwhile, Waverly Utilities has $12.35 million in cash and cash equivalents for the electric utility as of Dec. 31, 2020, nearly doubling from 2019, and the communications utility has $1.33 million, up by $443,000.
Lewis said due to Iowa law, electric and communication utilities must have separate books for each.
“Our auditors found no issues with the allocation of expenses between the telecom and electric utilities,” Lewis said. “Due to the competitive environment surrounding the Waverly Communications Utility, we aren’t able to share a lot of information (as described in) Iowa Code Chapter 22.7, paragraph 6.
“We want to thank the community for their participation and support. We are currently at a 67% market share for residential customers and 74% market share for commercial customers, and we’re adding new subscribers every day.”
Also on hand for the presentation were CEO Darrel Wenzel, Operations Director Curt Atkins and Telecom Director Jeff Magsamen.
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider asked Wenzel what drove the positive results for WU and whether it was a surprise. Wenzel said WU bought less power and there were lower electricity costs experienced by the utility.
“The reduction in purchases reduces our wholesale growth,” Wenzel said. “This is our fourth year without taking a rate increase. We are very prudently watching every expenditure that we can. That has something to do with it as well. If we don’t need to spend money, we don’t.”