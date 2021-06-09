Phil Trimble has often wondered how city government works. On Monday night, as the guest council person on the Waverly City Council, he got a closer look at how local elected officials navigate agendas, discuss issues and vote.
Being in a position to ask directly, in a public forum, what he had worried about in private, and in social media group forums, was a first for Trimble, a memorable moment, he admits.
“I have been asked to be a guest council member a few times in the past, but the timing wasn’t right for me,” Trimble said. “When I was asked this time around, I decided to give it a go.”
Trimble’s stint coincided with the return of the council to the chambers for in-person and maskless meetings after 14 months of conducting business on Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the meeting, in addition to the passing of resolutions, Trimble witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Ward 2 council member.
Julie Meyers, who had won the seat vacated by Kris Glaser in a June 1 special election, garnering 61% of the vote. She was sworn in by City Administrator James Bronner on Monday.
Afterwards, At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider officially introduced Trimble, who will serve as a guest councilman for June.
“I’ve talked to Phil a lot in the past few months, and knew he was interested in city government,” Schneider told the council during the meeting.
Following several conversations with Schneider in the past where Trimble had expressed concern surrounding a previously proposed project, Schneider invited him to serve as a guest councilperson.
“I thought it’d be wonderful for him to come in here and have a crack at it,” Schneider said.
Guest council persons do not have voting rights but do have a voice on the council and can ask questions or share their opinions.
The council then asked Trimble to introduce himself.
“I’ve been a part of the community for a long time, except for when I was in the military,” Trimble said.
He is a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock School District and Upper Iowa University.
A military veteran, Trimble knew at a young age that enlisting in the service was going to be in his future.
“My father, as well as two of my brothers were in the military when I was growing up,” Trimble said in an interview with Waverly Newspapers.
“In 1991, one of my brothers was deployed to Iraq. I was so proud of him at a young age that I knew I wanted to enlist, serve, and protect our country when I grew up as well.”
Three days following his high school graduation in 1999, Trimble embarked on his military journey, and headed off to basic training.
“Basic training isn’t a very fun experience for anyone, but I absolutely loved my time in the military,” he said.
Eventually, Trimble settled down and worked in a military position outside Boston, Massachusetts, before moving back to Waverly where he now lives with wife Lani and their two sons.
In his free time, Trimble enjoys the outdoors with his sons, and taking the whole family out on their boat any chance he can.
“I’m very interested to see how the inner-workings of the council plays out, as many of us citizens have passed judgment previously without truly knowing how the process works,” he said.