Editor’s note: This is taken from a frequent Grassley Q&A feature that Sen. Chuck Grassley writes for Iowa newspapers. Members of Grassley’s staff came to the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Friday to interview local veterans Darrell Blasberg, Jim Brandau, Brent Steere, Bill Rector, Zachary Schick and Gary Wood.
This is the third year that Grassley’s staff has been interviewing veterans in Iowa and the first time they were in Waverly for this project. It is part of an initiative by the National Archives. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 188,867 veterans in Iowa.
Q: What is the Veterans History Project?
A: Twenty years ago, Congress enacted legislation to create the Veterans History Project to record for posterity the heroism and patriotism of America’s heroes who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Library of Congress organizes, collects and documents stories from U.S. military veterans who served from World War I through the present. It has preserved more than 100,000 stories from our nation’s veterans.
For the third consecutive year and in observance of Veterans Day, my office will record the stories of Iowa veterans as a public service and in appreciation of those who have answered the call to serve. It would be a shame to lose their stories to history.
We can learn from the gritty, first-hand accounts of their service in the military and the important lessons it teaches current and future generations about sacrifice, service, duty, heroism and patriotism. Some also share about their transition into civilian life and the challenges and contributions they made to build strong families and strong communities long after they left the ranks of the U.S. Armed Forces.
In 2018, we conducted more than a dozen interviews of Iowa veterans at the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum and last year we recorded biographical interviews of 11 Iowa veterans at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
This year, we’ll follow public health guidelines and host a series of interviews at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Local veterans who served during Korea, Vietnam and in Afghanistan will share their stories for this project.
To learn more about these Iowa veterans or how to participate in the Veterans History Project, visit my website or contact my office (202) 224-3744.
Veterans Day is celebrated Nov. 11 to honor our nation’s military veterans. Americans are invited to observe the federal holiday with ceremonies and tributes to those who have served.