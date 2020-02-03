At a time when the Iowa Democratic Party was test-driving its new system of counting the votes to ensure more accessibility and transparency, Waverly Ward 2 Democrats followed the script, and unlike elsewhere in the state, Caucus night 2020 went seamlessly.
Around the state, Iowans voted in 1,678 sites and 87 satellite locations around the world on Monday night.
At the middle school, where two Waverly wards held their caucuses, Bremer County Democratic Chairman Al Charlson and his helpers kept the Ward 2 caucus on track and did not encounter any issues.
As caucus-goers sat with their groups in the comfortable chairs in the auditorium, only one person sat in the Tom Steyer area, and just a handful in the Andrew Yang row.
All 148 participants filled out presidential preference cards, which is a new tool the party implemented after the 2016 caucuses, as a data point about a candidate’s support. The card, Charlson reminded everyone, was not to leave the auditorium, even if a person had to exit for a moment, and the floor manager eventually collected all the cards, which were placed in a box.
Several supporters addressed the audience on behalf of their candidate, then it was time to do the first count.
Groups needed 23 supporters to prove their candidates viable, which eliminated the Joe Biden and Yang groups in that round (the Steyer supporter joined another group even before the first count, when she realized she was by herself).
In the realignment, which added some energy and movement to the otherwise orderly and quiet process, Mayor Pete Buttigieg won 49 votes; Sen. Amy Klobuchar 38; Sen. Elizabeth Warren 31 and Sen. Bernie Sanders 25. These numbers translated into two delegates to the county convention for Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Warren, as well as one delegate for Sanders.
One couple, Lori and David Wallace, who came to the caucus as dedicated Yang supporters, ended up realigning with two different candidates — Lori joined the Warren camp and David, Klobuchar’s.
Asked why they picked different candidates, both said it was partly a confusion, but both wanted to make sure that they joined a group that represented a woman.
“I want a woman as president,” David said.
“I would like in my lifetime to have a woman as president and empower my daughter,” Lori added.