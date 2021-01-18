The Clarksville Police Department arrested a Waverly woman on drug and OWI charges following a traffic stop.
According to a posting on the department’s Facebook page and in court documents filed in Butler County District Court, police stopped Ariana Linn Johnson, 19, on Jan. 14 for an inoperable headlight. After approaching the vehicle, the officer noted a marijuana-like odor.
In questioning Johnson, she admitted there was a “water bong” under her driver’s seat. The officer then inspected the device and found marijuana in it, and after receiving consent, a search of the defendant’s wallet found a small amount of methamphetamine.
After detaining Johnson and taking her to the Clarksville police station, further questioning revealed she had more drugs at her boyfriend’s home. A search warrant was executed there, and authorities found marijuana wax and more drug paraphernalia.
In the Butler County Jail, a deputy evaluated Johnson for impairment, and found she could not drive safely due to marijuana and meth intoxication.
Johnson was charged with one count each of first-offense OWI, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, each serious misdemeanors, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. She had her initial appearance on Jan. 15 and released on her own recognizance, with a preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Butler County Courthouse in Allison.
If convicted, Johnson could face a minimum of two days in custody on the OWI charge with a maximum of one year behind bars and up to $1,875 in fines on each of the serious misdemeanor counts. She also could have her driver’s license revoked for six months.