CLIVE — A Waverly woman purchased a pair of lottery tickets with her boss and scratched off a $10,000 prize.
“Every Friday, my boss and I put $20 together,” Michelle Johnson, 46, told officials on Friday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Mason City regional office. “One of us will buy $40 worth of lottery tickets.”
Her boss, Scott Hoppenworth, bought two of the $20 “Aces High” tickets at Kwik Star, 500 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly. They each scratched one at the auto parts store where they work.
“I was scratching it off at my desk this morning and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness! Oh, my goodness! I think we just won $10,000!’” Johnson recalled.
She said Hoppenworth was skeptical.
“He says to me, ‘No, you didn’t! Quit lying!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not kidding!’” she recalled with a laugh.
Johnson pulled out her cell phone to verify the big win with the Iowa Lottery mobile app.
“I scanned the ticket, and it was like, ‘Oh, yes! Happy day to me!’” she said.
Johnson, who said she planned to split the winnings with her boss, had a plan in mind for her share of the winnings.
“I’m taking my family to Florida,” she said. “We’ve been talking about it for a few months, and I’ve been trying to save my money for it, and now I have it!”
Aces High is a $20 scratch game with a card-game theme, 18 top prizes of $250,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.86. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.