Williams & Company today released an audit report on the City of Waverly, Iowa for the year ended June 30, 2020. In the report Williams & Company recommended to City officials that the City perform administrative reviews of staff’s accounting work. The City agreed with the auditors’ recommendation and is making the necessary changes.
Williams & Company reported that the City of Waverly governmental fund type revenues totaled $15,660,334 for the year ended June 30, 2020; an 18.12% increase from 2019. The revenues included $9,226,758 in taxes, $1,333,271 in road use tax funds, and $2,965,840 in other intergovernmental revenues.
Governmental fund type expenditures for the year totaled $19,978,947; a 9.92% decrease from the prior year, which included $2,800,963 for public safety. $1,858,532 for public works, $9,874 for health and social services, $2,831,586 for culture and recreation, $865,91O for community and economic development, $777,081 for general government, $6,532,560 for capital projects and $4,302,441 for debt service.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the City Administrator’s office.