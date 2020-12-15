Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Let the Waverly Area Veterans Post prepare your Christmas Dinner and/or breakfast for Christmas morning.

We will offer a take-and-bake (reheat) dinner option, as well as options for breakfast. Items that will require baking/reheating will be packaged in an aluminum container that can go right into the oven.

Orders must be received no later than 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Pick-up will be from 5:30-7 p.m. (upper level only)  Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Complete the form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1MUQh7948LHOPcAZy_5WKJk-1vc0MND_4Ta7sWSJg52A/viewform?edit_requested=true or call the WAVP (319-483-9287) to place your order.

The dinner menu includes: Ham. cheesy potatoes, glazed carrots, green bean casserole, Jell-O fluff salad, deviled eggs, dinner doll and dessert bar.

Breakfast options include: Ham and Cheese Egg Bake (ingredients – bread, milk, eggs, ham, and cheese in a 9-by-12-inch pan), Loaded Sausage Egg Bake (ingredients – bread, sausage, eggs, milk, green peppers, onion, mushrooms and cheese, also in a 9-by-12-inch pan); and Caramel Pecan Rolls (six rolls total).

