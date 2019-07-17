A request by a developer to rezone a residential lot into a commercial designation cleared a second hurdle on Monday, but not before one council member expressed his opposition to the move.
Wavtown Properties had asked the City of Waverly to change the status of 1316 Fourth St. SW to provide a buffer between an empty commercial lot and an adjacent residential neighborhood. The ordinance passed unanimously on July 1, but Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow cast the only “no” vote on the second reading.
Drenkow took the unusual step of reading his objections into the record. He said preparing a statement like this “feels so canned,” but he wanted to be sure he expressed his concerns clearly.
He said the primary worry is how the rezoning will affect the rest of the neighborhood along the access road parallel to Fourth Street Southwest, which extends for about 2½ blocks. He also believes that this action could carry over to other “transitional neighborhoods,” where residential areas bump up against commercial lots, in town.
“I want you to put yourselves in the shoes of a potential buyer looking for a house for your family,” Drenkow said. “You want to make sure that when you buy a house, whether it be in Impala or Hickory Heights or this group of homes along the (Waverly Municipal) Golf Course, that you’re going to be protected from someone building a dental office or a bar or a restaurant next door.”
He said one reason for not wanting commercial and residential to mix is the annoyance the business would create for the residents, plus it could reduce the market value of the residential property.
“Without the assurance that the lot next to yours will not end up having a commercial development on it, one, you will not buy the house, and two, if you already own it, there is no incentive for you to put money into maintaining or improving it,” he said.
“Without the protections in zoning, such properties will likely sell at rock-bottom prices to a speculator, who will use it as rental property, until it can be rezoned someday in the future as commercial property, and the cycle begins again.”
Drenkow added that he had fought for years to ensure transitional neighborhoods continue to be livable.
“I’m certain that the owner of this lot knew how it was zoned before it was purchased, and the owner is free to use it any way that is permitted in our (residential) district,” he said. “He can tear the house down, put up a new house, refurbish the house, whatever they want to do. It’s certainly their right.”
Bottom line, Drenkow couldn’t find a more compelling reason for the rezoning without a proper buffer, i.e. a tall fence, shrubs or trees, to vote for it. He said the buffer would need to be able to shield noise, light and effects of a commercial business next to a residence, much like what Casey’s General Store did for its new location at 1032 Fourth St. SW.
“I think all of you could imagine what would happen if somebody would put any kind of commercial property,” he said. “Certainly, it’s going to have an impact on your house, because your house is not going to be as valuable, and it’s not going to be as marketable, and you’re not going to have a full enjoyment of that property, if you have a commercial property next to it.”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe wondered what the difference in property values would be when a residence is next to, for example, a dental office that is open during normal business hours and a dilapidated house. Drenkow contended that the house in question is in its current condition because it’s next to a commercially-zoned lot.
Drenkow suggested that real-estate experts would be better to answer that question.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas said that no matter what the zoning designation is for that house, the existing neighborhood is already next to commercial properties.
“All those houses on Fourth Street are right across from Hy-Vee and McDonald’s and a car wash there,” Kangas said. “I would think that any impact of light and noise is already factored into the cost of the housing there.
“In fact, there’s potential if the intersection gets moved to the lighted intersection by the car wash and Super 8 (13th Avenue Southwest), and they close the north end of that, those houses are now in a more isolated and a little bit more (of a) less-heavy-traffic potential than if the cars were coming from the north going past them and into a business.”
At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein said the most recent comprehensive land use plan for the area would keep the existing houses zoned as residential, while being surrounded by commercial, mixed-use or agricultural areas.
“It almost looks like that strip of houses is the anomaly, as is (Grace Baptist Church) perhaps, too,” she said. “It looks a little bit different than your normal infringement.”
She referred to the time when Drenkow came before the council years ago for buffering between a lot Kwik Star wanted to move to and his house nearby.
Waldstein said the properties there are more residential in nature than in the neighborhood in question.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen pointed out the house directly north of the property in question is already a rental property. Drenkow said that proves his point that when residential zones are converted to commercial, it would have “a domino effect.”
Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie thought that there was action taken in the past to “beef up” buffering. New Zoning Administrator Isaac Easley, who started July 8, said city code does require screening between commercial and residential zones.
Examples would be a 6-foot, opaque fence or a “green barrier” that is at least 6 feet tall and 75% opaque all year.
“There are requirements that if they develop that lot that they would have to adhere to,” Easley said.
In the end, Drenkow understood he was going to be the lone “no” vote for this ordinance.
“I do not want to make the decision that I believe these residential lots are not worth keeping as residential lots,” he said. “The people that purchased these lots as residential lots with the full intention of living there and enjoying the lots should be enjoying our protection in keeping the lots that have been zoned residential as residential.”
In other business, the council also approved the second reading of a rezoning ordinance for 34.62 acres at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 from agricultural to light industrial. Hanawalt Farms LLC owns the parcel.
In discussion both on Monday and previously on July 1, a specific business was not mentioned. However, the June 20 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting minutes note that City Attorney and Economic Development Director Bill Werger mentioned Titan Machinery, now at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest, as an example. He told the commission members that Titan’s current location should be used more for commercial or retail purposes than for an implement dealership, while the site at 39th Street and East Bremer Avenue is a better fit.