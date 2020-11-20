Wayne Lyle Brown, 87, of Waverly, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Wayne was born on January 8, 1933 in Allison, Iowa, the son of Verland and Verbena (Adelmund) Brown. Wayne enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1952. He served during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954, earning the Purple Heart. After returning home from Korea, he married Alice A. Huxford on March 9, 1954 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Waverly. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1955. The Browns made their home in Waverly, where Wayne was hired on to the Waverly Police Department in 1965. Wayne was a respected and beloved officer who was known for his sense of humor and practical jokes. He retired from the police department as Asst. Chief of Police in 1994. Wayne was a member of the Church of the Nazarene for many years, served as a Sunday school teacher and church board member. He was also a member of the VFW, AMVETS, Marine Corp League and American Legion.
Wayne is survived by his wife Alice, his children Shelley (Jim) Campbell of Parkersburg IA, Cecil (Lisa) Brown of Wichita KS, & Mike (Denise) Brown of Waverly; nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Dixie (Jim) Lynch of Waverly, & Janice (Keith) Berger of Clarksville IA.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Verland, Harold, LaVerne, and Melvin; and one sister, Kathleen Eliason.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, the service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Graveside military rites will be performed by the Waverly Area Veteran’s Honor Guard. Masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery. There will not be a public visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.