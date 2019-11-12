In cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), will present an article on health each month.
No matter the time of year, giving back does good and helps you feel good, too. Donating money, food or clothing to local charities isn’t the only way to help out, though, especially over the holidays. There are many ways to give back and any effort will be greatly appreciated by community organizations and those in need. If you’re not sure where to start, try one of these ideas — or use them to inspire your own.
1. Visit a nursing home. Many of us spend the holidays reminiscing with friends and family, but for those who have neither, this time of year can be very lonely. Volunteering at a nursing home can help prevent feelings of isolation for those whose families may be too far away to visit.
2. Help your neighbors. Simple gestures can help build a sense of community in your neighborhood, especially if your neighbors are older or less mobile. Offer to rake leaves, bring their trash and recycling bins up from the driveway, or shovel their sidewalk.
3. Pay it forward. Whether you’re waiting in the drive-through line for your morning coffee, sitting down for a quick meal at a restaurant, or checking out at the store, consider picking up the tab for the person behind you or a nearby table. This act of paying it forward can often cause a domino effect.
4. Volunteer at an animal shelter. Many animal rescue organizations are at or above capacity in the winter months, when people bring in strays to keep them out of the cold. Even just spending a few hours with these animals can help socialize them, which will increase their chances of being adopted — and bringing families an extra dose of joy over the holidays.
Healthy Recipe of the Month
Best-Ever Cauliflower Stuffing
INGREDIENTS
• 4 tbsp. butter
• 1 onion, chopped
• 2 large carrots, peeled and chopped
• 2 celery stalks, chopped or thinly sliced
• 1 small head cauliflower, chopped
• 1 c. (8-oz.) package baby bella mushrooms, chopped
• Kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 1/4 c. freshly chopped parsley
• 2 tbsp. freshly chopped rosemary
• 1 tbsp. freshly chopped sage (or 1 tsp. ground sage)
• 1/2 c. low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
DIRECTIONS
1. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion, carrot, and celery and sauté until soft, 7 to 8 minutes.
2. Add cauliflower and mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tender, 8 to 10 minutes more.
3. Add parsley, rosemary, and sage and stir until combined. Pour over broth and cook until totally tender and liquid is absorbed, 10 minutes.
90 calories per serving
Source: www.delish.com