The Waterloo Community Playhouse announces auditions for the hilarious musical comedy: “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”
Auditions will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18 and at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Lyrics are by Carol Hall from a book by Larry L. King and Peter Masterson, based on a story by Larry L. King. The 1982 movie version starred Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds.
Although “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” is a title to reckon with, the show is surprisingly inoffensive. Full of fun and gusto, it is a thigh-slapping, good-natured little musical full of tuneful songs and bright, entertaining dances.
Based on a true story, “BLWIT” tells of the demise of a brothel, down a little dirt road near Austin that put Texas in the news several years ago, especially after Larry King wrote up the incident in a magazine. The place was called the Chicken Ranch because the good ol’ boys who couldn’t pay real money settled their accounts with chickens.
When a cornball TV personality, from Houston, started barking at Miss Mona’s high heels, he caused such a ruckus that the local politicos, most of whom were regular customers, were forced to consider closing the place.
Auditioners should prepare 24-32 bars of a song that best shows off their voice. Please bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist is provided. Please no pre-recorded accompaniment. Dress to move for dance auditions.
Auditions will be held at WCP’s Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo.
“The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” will be directed by Greg Holt, with musical direction by Kayla Schmitz and choreography by Donna Baumgartner.
The show runs Oct. 25 through Nov. 3.
Characters: Three female lead roles (ages 30 to 65) and four male lead roles (ages 35 to 70).
In addition to these roles, there are parts for Miss Mona’s girls and members of the Texas Aggie football team. These roles are of utmost importance to the production. They should be able to sing and move. Young men for the Aggie Football team should look like they could play college ball.
There are also parts for Mayor Rufus Poindexter, the Thorpe Singers; the Dogettes; the Angelettes (cheerleaders) and their TV announcer; Customers; Reporters; Cameramen; Photographers and Townspeople. All of these should be able to sing in a group and perform.
Actors should be 18 years of age or older or have signed permission from a parent or guardian.