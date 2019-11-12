As I write this, I’m looking at 17 shelves of books in my home library. Before Kathe and I retired in Waverly, I began the painful process of thinning out my considerable collection. (It was painful, because a lot of them were my friends, as books tend to become for bibliophiles.)
I made myself a promise, before retirement, that once I was free of the regular week-day work schedule, I would digest the still-unread volumes. I spend a lot of time in my home library, where those books look accusingly at me. I think they’re asking, “Well, are you going to read us or not?”
My carpenter brother built an elegant wall of bookshelves for me a decade ago. The shelves are a wonderful display for those books. But, at the rate I’m going, if I really expect to make it through the entire collection in my lifetime, then I’ll probably never die.
I absolutely loved the poster set up by my friends some weeks ago at the Waverly Public Library (see photo). Not only is it clever, but it gives one permission to laugh out loud in the public library. Better yet, it affirms my conviction: If it’s really important, we can always do it later.
But at what cost?
I hate to bring this up, because it’s one of those controversial topics that tend to polarize discussion in our city. But the case of the Third Street Bridge in southeast Waverly is an example of a price to pay when things get put off. Nearly two decades ago a task force recommended removing the old iron structure and replacing it with a modern two-lane span. The City Council at that time decided not to follow their recommendation.
Whenever there’s controversy, it’s a given that there are arguments — usually compelling, if not totally persuasive, ones — on either side of an issue. Certainly those who wanted a new bridge had a point. The iron bridge was unsafe and out-of-date. It seemed important to have an alternative river crossing into and out of downtown. A new bridge seemed like the best solution.
The argument on the other side combined nostalgia with the virtues of maintaining life in the slow lane. When you have a 100-year-old river bridge in your midst, you have history to reckon with. Admittedly, it was a one-lane span, but there was something rather charming about having to slow down and take your turn.
It now appears that the new bridge option is back on the table, for one compelling reason. The Iowa Department of Transportation is mandating the removal and replacement of the Bremer Avenue bridge, connecting downtown to the entire west side of the city. During the year of construction, scheduled in the not-so-distant future, it’s going to be important to have an alternative river crossing. (There are two other bridges, but both are out-of-the-way alternatives.)
What’s my point? Simply this. If the city had agreed with the task force and had built a modern two-lane bridge at Third Street Southeast, the cost would have been $1.6 million. Doing it now will cost considerably more (same product, more outlay). So, as it turns out, it’s true. We can always wait and do a project later. But there will be a cost.
One of the books in my home library was required reading by one of my seminary professors. We didn’t have time to get into it during class, so the prof extracted from us students a promise to read it on our own. I looked forward, in the ensuing years, to finishing the book and sending off a jubilant note exclaiming, “Rejoice, Professor! I finished the volume!” Alas, the prof died decades ago. The book remains on my shelf, still unread.
It has high priority on my reading list.