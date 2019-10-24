Dear Citizens of Waverly,
The number one priority for the Waverly-Shell Rock Baseball & Softball Clubs is new diamond facilities to adequately enable programming for our youth. The WSR Baseball & Softball Clubs together organize all youth programming in Waverly and Shell Rock. The programming is for ages/grades Pre-K through seventh grade. In addition, the clubs do support the high school programs that are designed for grades 8-12.
The diamond issue is time sensitive. The youth in our community have been waiting for improved facilities for far too long. The current facilities do not support the current needs of youth players including those with disabilities. In addition, current facilities are impacted by flooding at Kiwanis Park and a shared complex with other city events at Memorial Park. These events impact the amount and timing of programming for our youth.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Baseball and Softball Clubs have supported the Champion’s Ridge Project for many years as it was the most viable and direct path to new diamonds for our youth. With recent developments in 2019, the baseball club voted June 24, 2019 to support the Champion’s Ridge project until Sept. 1, 2019 or until the City of Waverly no longer supported the Champion’s Ridge project.
Sept. 1 has passed with the City of Waverly no longer in support of the Champion’s Ridge project. As a result, we have communicated with the Waverly City Council in September that our Baseball club supports the city diamond task force evaluation of other viable solutions to achieving new youth diamonds for our youth.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Baseball and Softball Clubs are supportive of a plan to move forward with youth baseball and softball diamonds on Cedar River Parkway. In recent city council meetings, it is clear the City of Waverly has begun to create a timeline that supports the completion of eight youth only fields which includes a Miracle Field that would also allow our youth with disabilities to participate and enjoy ball just like their peers. We prefer to use our resources to support programming for youth at this new site and current facilities in Shell Rock.
The current timeline of this project would allow all kids from Pre-K to 13 years of age to play on new fields by the spring of 2021. The youth only complex will allow for flexible scheduling of recreational games and tournaments for baseball and youth softball. Our Softball & Baseball clubs are willing to work with the City of Waverly to support site details. We will support any potential capital campaign to complete this project to provide a quality experience for all kids in Waverly and Shell Rock.
The board members of both WSR Baseball and Softball clubs are aware of this change in support from the previous Champion’s Ridge Project to the Cedar River Parkway site option. The Cedar River Parkway option currently gives the best opportunity to have adequate facilities in the near future. We will work with the City of Waverly to design quality baseball & softball facilities that will enable the clubs to offer quality youth programming into the future.
We ask the citizens of Waverly to join us in showing support for our youth.
Sincerely,
Matt Dewey — Baseball Club President, Charlie Heyer — Softball Club President, Ty Burke — Baseball Club Second Grade Representative, Corey Carlson — Baseball Club Third Grade Representative, Austin Leyda — Baseball Club Fourth Grade Representative, Drew Harris — Baseball Club Fifth Grade Representative, Jeremy Langner — Baseball Club Sixth Grade Representative, Chad Henning — Baseball Club Seventh Grade Representative, Brett Wheelan — Baseball Club Competitive Coordinator, Scott Destival — Baseball Club High School Representative, Chuck Buseman — Baseball Club High School Representative, Jared Pirkl — Baseball Club At Large Representative, Casey Hoffert — Baseball Club At Large Representative, Casey Klunder — Varsity Head Baseball Coach, Corrie Ramige – Softball Club At Large Representative, Nick Lovrien – Softball Club Third Grade Representative, Troy Collins – Softball Club Fourth Grade Representative, Sharon Collins – Softball Club Fifth Grade Representative, Heather Zajicek – Varsity Head Softball Coach, and Katie Wyman – Varsity Assistant Softball Coach