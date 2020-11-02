Badges 9-21 and 9-28 are now pinned again on Waverly police uniforms.
Since Officers Ryan Wegner and Tony Krull left the department earlier this year, the badges had been waiting for new owners.
On Monday morning, the department’s newest recruits, Kassidy Zeien, 22, and Joseph McNeill, 27, said they will wear their newly issued badges with pride and serve the community in a profession they consider their dream job.
The new officers were sworn in by Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, a former police officer himself, at the council chambers.
Consistent with the coronavirus pandemic rules, everyone wore a mask at City Hall.
Witnessing the oath were a handful of fellow officers, including Chief Rich Pursell, Capt. Don Eggleston, and Holly Jacobsen, the senior officer on duty that morning, and also the first female officer the department had hired in 2009.
Zeien’s hiring brings to three the number of female officers in Waverly, a department of 16. Earlier this fall, Keila Ruth, the second female on the force, graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and returned to town to start her field training.
At a time when police departments nationwide are struggling to find new recruits to replace the officers leaving the profession, the applicants for the initial opening in Waverly numbered 34.
While the hiring process unfolded, a second opening created by Krull’s departure, allowed the department to fill both positions at once.
Present at the brief Monday morning ceremony were also City Administrator James Bronner as well as members of Zeien’s family.
It was a first oath ceremony for Zeien’s little brother, Tony Harrenstein, 13, and her mom, Kellie Alexander, but not for Zeien’s boyfriend, Tyler Sohm, a deputy at the Black Hawk County Jail.
“It is kind of a cool deal,” Sohm said. “She went to my deal, I am here for her.”
A 2017 graduate of Union High School in LaPorte City, and a soon-to-be-graduate from Hawkeye Community College’s Police Science program, Zeien said she had always wanted to be a police officer.
“She has worked extremely hard, she’s a hard working kiddo,” Alexander, Zeien’s mother, said prior to the ceremony. “This has been her dream job.”
McNeill, 2016 graduate of Iowa State’s criminal justice program, and a 2012 grad of Tipton High School, served as a deputy with Cedar County for three years, where he worked following a stint at Wapello PD.
Of the 34 applicants, after all testing, including written, physical agility and background tests were completed, five applicants qualified for the positions.
Zeien and McNeill were offered the jobs.
Once she graduates from Hawkeye in December, Zeien will enroll at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Des Moines, and then, after field training in Waverly, is expected to start as a patrol officer at the end of August 2021.
“I wanted this job to educate the public and show the public that law enforcement is here to help and educate the public rather than being a negative force like a lot of social media is portraying right now,” she said.
Nationwide protests and calls to defund police, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, did not dissuade Zeien from her path.
“I did not have any second thoughts,” she said.”If anything, it drove me to be a more active force in trying to find a career in law enforcement in order to be a positive light in law enforcement right now.”
McNeill, because he is certified in the state, will start on the force on Jan. 2, after completing field training specific to the Waverly PD.
Like Zeien, McNeill was not swayed in his career choice by the spotlight put on policing.
“This is what I love to do, and this is what I wanna do,” he said.
McNeill added that one of his core professional principles is respect.
“I try and be respectful no matter who you are, and treat everybody the same across the board,” he said.
Chief Pursell said the department is looking forward to integrating the new officers into the ranks.
“These folks would have stood out in any list, they would have excelled in any amount of applicant pool,” Pursell said.
Asked what she is most looking forward to in her new career, Zeien did not miss a beat.
“I am looking to experience a community and learn a lot from the officers that I will be working with,” she said.