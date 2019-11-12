The Waverly Exchange Club recently honored Amy Webb, daughter of Jeffrey and Chikako Webb, as its October Student of the Month.
Amy is ranked 15th in her class with a 3.99 GPA. She is an All-State violinist and All-State speech team member. She serves as the president of the German Club, Student Council treasurer and band drum major. In addition, she participates in the Excel Club, Jazz Band and Chamber Winds.
In her spare time she enjoys working at the library, drawing, reading and painting. Amy plans to attend a four-year college or university to study international relations and music.