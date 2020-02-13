Please help Bill Webster celebrate his 90th birthday on Feb. 22 with a card greeting.
He and his wife, Myra resided in Waverly for 23 years (1988-2011) before moving to Minnesota to be closer to their children.
A decorated Korean War vet, he was quite involved in the Waverly community through his employ with the First National Bank as vice president and trust officer, and leadership roles with Rotary, Tyrrell Lodge. Eastern Star, Bremwood, Redeemer Lutheran Church, United Way, Waverly City Council and the Waverly Main Street program.
Cards may be sent to Bill at: 1841 Eagle View Circle, Apt. W205, Albert Lea, MN 56007.