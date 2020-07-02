Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Menne-Kruse

Taylor Menne and Stephen Kruse will be married July 5 at Lake Panorama in Panora.

Together with their parents, Stephen (Dragos) Teodor Kruse and Taylor Lauren Menne would like to announce their upcoming marriage.

Stephen, the son of Brian and Ann Kruse of Greene, grew up in Dumont and Greene, and is employed as a fishing manager at the Scheels sporting goods store in The Colony, Texas.

Taylor, the daughter of Scott and Nadine Menne of St. Petersburg, Florida, grew up in St. Petersburg and is employed at Studio 22 in Dallas, Texas.

A July 5 wedding is planned at Lake Panorama in Panora, Iowa.