Brian David Schildroth and Kathleen Ann Regan were married at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Red Village Church in Madison, Wisconsin.
Parents of the couple are David J. and Mary Lou Schildroth of Waverly, Iowa and Drs. Raymond and Lora Regan of Villanova, Pennsylvania.
Pastor Aaron Jozwiak officiated. Cake cutting and dinner followed the ceremony. The couple is especially grateful to the limited family and friends who helped make their “minimony” day special despite pandemic restrictions.
Brian earned a bachelor’s degree in business finance and marketing from Cedarville University in Ohio. He is a project manager with the University of Wisconsin System and a local realtor. Kathleen is an ophthalmologist specializing in retinal surgery on faculty at the University of Wisconsin. She completed her medical training at UW, the University of Florida and Thomas Jefferson in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as undergraduate studies at Penn State University.
Following a honeymoon to Vail, Colorado in July, the couple is at home in Madison, Wisconsin.