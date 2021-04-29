WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock’s McKenzie Weidler carded a season-best, nine-hole low 47 to earn the medal during a triangular against Independence and Oelwein on Tuesday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
The W-SR sophomore made par on hole Nos. 3 and 8. Freshman teammate Brenna Bodensteiner was the runner-up after carding a 48. Senior Payton Schwartz and junior Emma Jones each finished with scores of 51.
W-SR won the team race at 197. Independence took second at 201, followed by Oelwein at 251.
“Everyone lowered their score and it was good to see us get below 200 as a team,” Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin said. “Even the two non-counting scores were very close to those that did count.”
Juniors Morgan Morrill and Nicole Ramker carded rounds of 52 and 53, respectively.
“Having the medalist and runner-up for the meet is great,” Woodin added.
W-SR takes on New Hampton and Waukon in a triangular at 3 p.m. today at New Hampton Golf and Country Club.
Bodensteiner places first,
Go-Hawks beat D-NH, Denver
Waverly-Shell Rock freshman Brenna Bodensteiner was the medalist after carding a nine-hole 48 during a triangular Monday at Willow Run Country Club in Denver.
Dike-New Hartford junior Killian Beuter also shot a 48, but Bodensteiner was declared the medalist after scores were “carded back from the first handicap hole,” according to W-SR coach EaVon Woodin.
Bodensteiner parred on hole No. 7.
W-SR and Dike-New Hartford each shot a combined 209, but the Go-Hawks’ fifth golfer, junior Morgan Morrill’s round of 57 was lower than that of the Wolverines’ fifth golfer, which decided first place.
Go-Hawks sophomore McKenzie Weidler posted a 52, while junior Emma Jones shot a 52 and senior Ella Killion turned in a 55.
Denver finished third in the team standings at 220.
Cyclones junior Olivia Buhr carded a 52 and made par on No. 4. Senior Madison Greenley shot a 54, while junior Alexis Wurzer finished with a 55.