I’ve been wondering about resurrection. More specifically, I’ve been wondering when Easter will come.
I know. I’m late to the game. Much of the Western Christian Church celebrated the resurrection of Jesus from death April 4 and is now in the seven week “Easter Season” – the so-called Week of Weeks.
Orthodox Churches and those following the Julian calendar rather than the Gregorian will celebrate Jesus’ resurrection Sunday, May 2. According to the calendar, it is a season of resurrection.
There are also signs of new life all around us here in balmier-than-normal-for-April Iowa. There are buds on bare trees, and more than one person has expressed a desire to get garden beds ready. These seasonal changes, have long been seen as symbols of resurrection in climates such as ours. Resurrection, though, is more than a seasonal rising from dormancy. It’s an event that counters death.
In recent days, I’ve heard some suggest that the broader ability of COVID vaccine and the loosening of restrictions feel like a resurrection of sorts – a shaking off of dormancy and a return to a more active, socially robust way of living. Others worry that we are moving too fast, either because the danger is still so very real or because a quick move to even a “new” normal runs the risk of not honoring the trauma and the grief of the past year. Once more, the question arises: Is there new life if we haven’t reckoned with death?
The pandemic of racism continues to claim the lives of too many in our midst as Asian Americans face a growing tide of violence and Black Americans continue to die the hands of law enforcement in patterns that are all too predictable.
In one of my classes at Wartburg, we recently read a book by scholar Sundar John Boopalan, “Memory, Grief, and Agency: A Political Theological Account of Wrongs and Rites,” in which Boopalan focuses particularly on racialized and hierarchical encounters.
Boopalan claims that remembering wrongs – both brutal wrongs that are in some sense extraordinary and everyday wrongs that are part of the pattern and fabric of our lives – is a necessary step in those wrongs being righted and reconciliation occurring. This, too, is a way of saying that there is no resurrection without acknowledging death.
So, I wonder: what does resurrection look like? I’m not thinking about life after death here or the historicity of Jesus’ own resurrection. I’m wondering what resurrection looks like in our own lives and communities and world – not positive feelings or “moving on” but resurrection. It’s tempting to rush toward that hope but I sense that what is needed is a longer moment to acknowledge the present reality and trauma of the last year (or more), whether that be illness, oppression, or death of another sort.
Easter will come, of that I am sure, even as I am as wary as a seasoned gardener during the false spring. I yearn for and trust in resurrection that is real and full and true – and I trust that it will be so.