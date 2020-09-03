I’ve been wondering about politics and faith these days. It’s not surprising, what with campaigning for the November elections in full swing.
Already a few readers may feeling a bit nervous. Religion and politics? In the same paragraph? Don’t we have separation of church and state in this country.
Well, yes. The establishment clause in the Constitution prohibits Congress from establishing a national religion. Each person has freedom to worship according to their own beliefs. Some will try to turn this around the other way by saying that one’s faith ought to be private and not affect how one votes or participates in the political process. But is it possible for such a division to exist?
I’ll speak only for my own Lutheran Christian tradition. Within this tradition we trust in a God who created the earth and has given guidance for living well with one another on this earth. Much of the Old Testament – whether the laws in the early books or the speeches of the prophets in the latter books – is about living well in community. About caring for one’s neighbor, whomever that neighbor is.
It’s about seeking the best for one another. There are calls to look past one’s own desires for the sake of the whole, and calls to actively work to meet the needs of others. One might call this command or law.
But the Christian faith is based on more than command. It’s based on a merciful God who loves beyond command – because we’ll never fully fulfill those commands. It’s based in trust in a faithful God who came to live among humans to show the depth of divine love. It is living with the assurance that one need not worry about the end of one’s life and is therefore free to focus on caring for one’s neighbor, one’s community, and those beyond one’s own community in the midst of one’s life now.
How can one shaped by such a tradition set it all aside for some tasks and pick it up for others? Does this not affect every interaction? Every decision? More to the point, if one’s faith does not inform how one votes and how one participates in community, both socially and politically, then what does?
Bringing one’s faith – and the ways that one has been shaped by this faith – to the task of voting or other political activity is not an attempt to Christianize a nation. At least it doesn’t have to be. Rather, living out one’s vocation, or one might say calling, as a citizen means caring for the communities of which we are a part, and that includes the ways one participates politically.