The course that I teach most often at Wartburg College is a course on the Bible. Since every student at Wartburg takes this course, I have students from numerous faith traditions in each class, including students from a variety of Christian denominations and those who claim no particular faith.
Reading the Bible in such a setting is an adventure. There are students who know its contents well and treasure it. For others, this is a first encounter, and their fresh eyes yield new insights. In that class we look at what is in the Bible — the stories, the prayers, the poems, the letters. We discuss the different oral and written sources behind this book. We explore the ways that people have interpreted and used the Bible — for good and for ill — at different points in history. We notice touchpoints among the three Abrahamic traditions and observe differences.
As with most diverse groups of people, some in the room see very little in the way of divine inspiration within the Bible, while others believe that God spoke each word to a scribe who flawlessly copied it down. It is this topic — the “just what exactly is the Bible” topic — that is often the most challenging part to navigate, and I have become more careful about how I approach this topic, seeking to be honest about some of the different conclusions to which people have come.
Personally, and in line with the faith tradition of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, I fall in the middle. I find my home in that messy place in which God and humans together have a hand in this book I call holy. I see people writing a true witness to their experiences with God while also being creatures within the world, full citizens of their own contexts.
My Lutheran tradition also teaches that the Bible isn’t primarily a container for facts but is an active Word, constantly judging and forgiving, or in good Lutheran-speak, putting to death and raising to new life. If this is true, I have no reason to fear the human fingerprints all over the Bible. In fact, I actually have come to relish God working through humans to accomplish such an act and to delight in the ways that the text of the Bible came together. At the same time, I lament the ways that humans have at times used the Bible to harm rather than to offer life.
I marvel each semester at the learning communities that gather in these classrooms. Some are challenged by being asked to think about faith at all, others by learning about a tradition that is not their own. Some are challenged through encounters with those who read the Bible very differently from the way they do. Some students leave the classroom more certain of what they believed when they entered, and others leave with new questions and new perspectives. All of us have a chance to explore and wonder together.