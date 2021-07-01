I’ve been wondering about rest. Not just a nap, but rest for the body, mind and spirit.
In the Bible, the concept of rest is connected to the idea of Sabbath. Instructions concerning the Sabbath day appear in the midst of a section that has come to be called the Ten Commandments. “Remember the Sabbath Day and keep it holy.” It goes on to say that one should work for six days but on the seventh take a rest. In the book of Exodus, we read that we reason for this practice is that at the time of creation, God, too, rested on the seventh day (Exodus 20:8-11). There is a pattern, as if the very lives of humans ought to mirror the pattern of creation: Work and then rest, work and then rest.
Some have interpreted keeping the Sabbath holy as literally doing no work (with “work” defined in a number of different ways), while others have interpreted worship as a proper way to keep the Sabbath holy. There have been laws and statutes at different times and places that either protected that time or mandated it, depending on your perspective.
An example of such disagreement occurs in the biblical gospels where Jesus engages in a spirited discussion with some religious leaders about what exactly constituted “work.” Was healing work? Some thought yes, if it wasn’t an emergency. Others thought no, because what could better keep the Sabbath holy than to help another person in pain? Jesus sided with the second side.
As with so much in life, the idea of simple rest can be quite complex, and this complexity is at its height when sabbath rest becomes impossible: When one can’t rest because the several jobs needed for food and shelter don’t allow much in the way of down time – certainly not a whole day; when caring for a family member requires near constant attention; when a global pandemic means doing everything several times over, in several different ways while still doing everything else.
Teaching about the Sabbath day also appears in the book of Deuteronomy. There, though, the reason for regular rest has to do with the experience of the people’s ancestors (Deuteronomy 5:12-15). Their ancestors had been slaves, ostensibly without the ability to take rest or to set their own schedules. Now that they had the power to do so, they ought to take the opportunity for regular rest – and extend that to others. It’s a matter of justice.
I would suggest that this discussion of justice moves the question from one of individual choice to the ways in which communities and societies allows for that choice to be made. This construction, of course, involves individual contributions – but these same constructions can also limit choices for those living in them.
As I wonder about rest and Sabbath, I think not only about how I will carve out time for some much-needed rest but also about how I can be a part of building a world where that same ability is possible for all.