I’ve been wondering about truth lately.
I know, just a small topic for a short column. I’ve been wondering about truth for a few reasons.
First, the prevalence of phrases like “fake news” and “alternative facts” make my head spin! It appears that many of us (I’ll include myself) have a tendency to believe something is “true” when it aligns with what we would like to be “true.” Truth, not separate from actual events, also has to do with how we make sense of the world through acts of interpretation.
Lest we think that the question, “What is truth?” is new-fangled, we can go back to the Bible itself at this point and hear Pontius Pilate ask that question of Jesus (John 18:38). Pilate asks this question at the end of a gospel in which Jesus claims to be truth – a complicated idea, if there ever was one. Surely this type of truth is more than accuracy, more than getting the facts straight. It goes deeper into questions of identity, in the case of Jesus for both humans and God.
This is the type of truth that is at the heart of the Christian faith, at least within my own Lutheran tradition. This type of truth worries less about facts and figures but more about relationship and identity. It gets to some of the deep questions of life. Who are we as humans? Who am I as a particular human? Who is God? Who is God in relationship to us? To me?
These are the questions that I hold most tightly when I’m interpreting the Bible because they get to the heart of what I trust the Bible to be. First, I trust that the Bible shows forth Christ, not in a connect-the-dots sort of a way so that reading about Moses – a figure who lived thousands of years before Jesus – is actually talking about Jesus, but in a way that all of scripture shows forth God, who is always forgiving and giving new life. This happens most clearly in the death and resurrection of Jesus, but in other parts of the Bible, too. Secondly, I trust the Bible tells us the truth about who we are as humans: created in the loving image of God, a good creation among many other good creation – yet always pushing against this role so that we seek to be more than that – and do so in ways that most often lead to harm of ourselves and our neighbors. Which takes me right back to that first part again – the truth about God.
For me at least, this helps to put the types of truth that deal with facts and figures, accuracies and inaccuracies into perspective. It offers a framework for thinking about the ways that we interpret, understand, and use the facts and figures, accuracies and inaccuracies – always in service to neighbor, and always under the umbrella of mercy.