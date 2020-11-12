In my last column (September 2020), I wondered about faith and politics. In particular, I made a case for taking one’s faith into the voting booth, not in a bid for theocracy but because if one’s life is shaped by one’s faith, one cannot simply “leave it behind.”
As I write this column, the 2020 presidential election has come but not quite gone. There is a projected winner but no concession by that candidate’s opponent. My wonderment this month is, “What now? What next?”
Whichever candidate one supported in the election, whether one is pleased with election results or not, however one feels about the current state of political affairs, it is clear that there are deep divisions within our communities and our nation as a whole, and an election isn’t going to change this. As a friend reminded me last week, the states colored red or blue don’t tell the story of individuals or communities – just the result of a majority vote.
How do we faithfully live among those with whom we vehemently disagree?
It’s tempting to “agree to disagree” or to try to avoid discussing controversial things – as if this makes everything better. However, if we are looking to the Bible, the holy scripture of my tradition, we find little there to support this approach. Neither the Old Testament nor the New Testament favor a “can’t we just get along?” approach. Neither describe a “nice” God. A just God, a righteous God, a merciful God – to be sure, but not Iowa nice. Both testaments do teach to love one’s neighbor, to forgive one another, and to show compassion to one another – which is precisely why the “agree to disagree” approach doesn’t work very well when it comes to many of the issues that are part of our political lives.
Were politics only about abstract concepts, if politics had no bearing on actual lives, perhaps the agree to disagree method would work. However, when lives are at stake, we see Old Testament prophets and even Jesus himself take sides. This need not mean that we devolve into name calling or some of the more flagrant disregard for one’s neighbors that sometimes characterizes political rhetoric these days, but it does mean that if one’s faith leads you to vote in a certain way (and it should), those same values are worth championing outside of the voting booth as well, even when they put you at odds with others.
Caring for one’s neighbors, empowering the powerless and oppressed, looking past one’s own desires to see the needs of others – the very things I suggested might be biblical themes to carry with us into the voting booth – are the very things that ought to characterize our whole lives.
We need not denounce one another. We need not seek defamation or slander. But we also need not revert to quietism or to resignation as we seek to show love in our neighborhoods and our communities.