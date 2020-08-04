AMVETS Post 79 is pleased to announce two scholarship winners of $500 each.
The awardees are Jazlyn Westmoreland, granddaughter of life members John and Judy Behne, and Faith Abben, granddaughter of life member Larry Schmidt and daughter of life member Ed Abben. These young ladies have had outstanding high school careers at Waverly-Shell Rock.
Jazlyn will further her education at Chicago State University with a major in accounting and will continue her volleyball career. Faith will continue her education at Iowa State University with an emphasis on elementary education.