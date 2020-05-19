The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 176, Waverly, has selected Jazlyn Westmoreland to be the recipient of its $750 scholarship.
Jazlyn is a graduate of the Waverly-Shell Rock High School and will be attending Chicago State University. Outside of her achievements academically Jazlyn has been active as a co-captain of her high school volleyball team. This year she received All Tournament Team honors. She was a part of DECA and is on the National Honors Society, which involves her in volunteering in our community.
Jazlyn is the daughter of Derrick Westmoreland and Debra Behne. Derrick served in the Marines from 2000 to 2016.