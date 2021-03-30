Janesville Public Library Director Lisa Biersner sums up her 2020 work this way:
“We had to rethink what we mean to our community. Lockdown gave us time to regroup and to find new ways to be there for our patrons,” she said, thoughtfully.
“Our residents needed things to do at home. Some people realized how much they came to us for the sense of community and belonging they find in our building,” said Biersner, who added that new patrons sought library services, too.
Planning already was underway for the Summer Reading Program when the March 2020 shutdown was announced.
“We launched our Summer Reading Program early, since kids were not in school. It was a great time to get activities and books into homes,” Biersner said of the shift which provided weekly crafts, prizes and books to keep.
“During that five-week program, we gave away roughly 500 books to build up home libraries.”
Hands and minds focused on weekly craft kits that started in October and continued through the holidays. Themed book kits included several titles on a topic like bats, cats, wild animals or farming, along with a craft project.
To meet the needs of adult patrons, updates about new books, research engines and online learning tools shifted to social media. Social media also was used to create an online gallery for finished craft kit display.
All ages benefit from a community puzzle exchange based in the library, and planning is in place for Homebound Delivery too.
Social media also was used to advertise a Little Free Library design contest. Girl Scout Troop 2604 held the winning design. The troop will finish work this winter for spring installation of Janesville’s first Little Free Library in one of the community’s three city parks. This may be an annual contest.
A teen advisory group was just getting underway when the pandemic hit. Once in-person gatherings are possible, the teen group will help meet monthly to select age-appropriate books and audio books. Over the next few months, the group will cast online ballots to choose materials.
During the pandemic, materials checkout times have been extended. For patron safety, materials are quarantined, and the air is disinfected daily. Masks are appreciated and provided. Due to space limitations, school class groups have not been in attendance.
As Janesville’s population grows, new community members are welcomed to the public library via social media. Information about library services has been provided on the backside of monthly city water bills. Presently, library browsing is available by appointment, and patrons can call ahead for window pick-up. The Janesville Public Library shares space on the east side of Main Street with City Hall, located on a busy corner that includes the fire station.
“The pandemic has shown us that libraries are still very relevant and needed," Biersner said. "We appreciate the public’s support through the twists and turns of this year."