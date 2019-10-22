Speaker Upmeyer steps down
Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake has resigned as Speaker of the Iowa House and will not seek re-election in 2020. She will, however, finish out her term as a state representative.
The job of House Speaker requires a variety of administrative talents in addition to representing the constituents of a district. The Speaker must lead the House, manage the majority party, negotiate with the Senate and the governor’s office, oversee the administration of the functions of the House, be the spokesman to the media for the House majority and lead the campaign efforts every two years to achieve goal of keeping the majority.
Linda Upmeyer possessed all those talents and capabilities and she did an outstanding job using her gifts to serve the people of Iowa. Speaker Upmeyer expressed that it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Iowa and thanked all of her constituents who have allowed her to represent them. But she also expressed the time has come to spend more time with her husband, kids, and grandkids.
Rep. Pat Grassley steps up
The House Republicans elected Rep. Pat Grassley, 36, of New Hartford, to serve as the new Speaker beginning in January for the 2020 legislative session.
Speaker-select Grassley had previously served as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and as Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee before that. He farms with his father and grandfather on their family farm in New Hartford, growing corn and soybeans and raising cattle.
He and his wife, Amanda, have three children. As you probably know he is the grandson of Sen. Chuck Grassley. Speaker-select Grassley is looking forward to keeping taxpayers’ priorities in mind in budgeting and policy and boosting the workforce and protecting our rural communities. We also elected Rep. Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley to serve as Majority Leader and Rep. John Wills of Spirit Lake to be the next Speaker Pro Tem.
Japan trade deal good news for Iowa farmers
President Trump signed a trade deal with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig participated in a signing ceremony recognizing the bilateral trade agreement.
“Japan is one of Iowa’s most important trading partners.” said Secretary Naig. “Today’s agreement is a win for agriculture and welcome news as our farmers gear up for harvest. By lowering tariffs on agricultural products, Iowa producers can be more competitive in the Japanese market. This deal helps build the momentum we need to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) and reach a long-term trade agreement with China. Thank you, President Trump, for getting this trade agreement done.”
He will be joining Iowa Gov. Reynolds on a trade mission to Japan in November.
Ups and downs of ethanol
First the Ups: President Trump agreed to abide by federal law which requires blending 15 billion gallons of ethanol annually and allows existing E10 pumps to deliver E15 fuel, helping drive domestic demand for biofuels. This demonstrates his commitment to protect rural-based industry in both Iowa and America and, by extension, our farmers.
Now the Downs: The EPA announced the volume of actual exemptions provided to oil refiners in 2020, the amount which could actually undermine the 15 billion gallons of ethanol President Trump agreed to.
It still is yet to be determined what the final policy will be. Our hope is the final policy will be one that protects Iowa’s ethanol industry and farmers and that is and has been, Iowa’s message to the President.
Americans spend more on taxes than food, clothing, healthcare
Americans spent more on taxes last year than they did on basic necessities like food, clothing, and healthcare combined, according to the recent Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.
For 2018, the average American consumer unit spent $18,617.93 on various taxes, while spending $14,758.11 on food, healthcare, and “apparel and services.”
Iowa budget for FY 19 closes strong
The State of Iowa will end Fiscal Year 2019 with a balance of $289.3 million in its General Fund and with cash reserves full.
“Iowa’s fiscal health is strong, and it’s a reflection of a vibrant economy as well as our ability to live within our means,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Going forward, we will continue to invest in Iowans’ priorities, but we also must be mindful of the economic headwinds in our agricultural economy and be prepared for whatever the future might hold. Fiscal responsibility and
maintaining our state’s fiscal health will remain a top priority for my administration.”
