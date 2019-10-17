To complete the FAFSA, families should bring, for both the student and parent, the following:
• Social Security number, driver’s license number and date of birth
• 2018 federal and state tax returns
• W-2 forms or other records of income earned last year
• Current bank statements and investment records
• Records of untaxed income received last year
• 2018 business and farm records
• Alien registration numbers if not a U.S. citizen
Students and parents may also register in advance for federal student aid ids (FSA ID), a username and password unique to each student and parent that can be used to electronically sign the forms and make future changes. To learn about the FSA ID, visit www.icansucceed.org/fsaid.