Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Health Center

Waverly Health Center (WHC) is accepting nominations for The Spirit of Volunteerism Award. This award recognizes employees for outstanding volunteerism in the community outside of work time.

Self-nomination or nominations by a co-worker or community member are all welcome. One exceptional employee volunteer will be selected from the nominations. A donation of $250 in the employee’s name will be given to a non-profit 501©3 agency selected by the employee. Deadline for nominations is Dec. 31.

Go to WaverlyHealthCenter.org and click on ‘News’ OR go to surveymonkey.com/r/WHCspirit2020 to view award guidelines and to nominate a deserving WHC employee today!

Call 319-352-4942 with questions.

Awards will be presented in February of 2021.